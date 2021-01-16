Brokerages Set Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) PT at $5.09

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of JE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $255.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $487.56 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,750,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.