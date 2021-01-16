Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price at $50.67

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EDVMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDVMF opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.