Brokerages Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) PT at $43.00

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. New Street Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $359,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. 1,897,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,960. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

