Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Target Price at $84.44

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,094,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,318,000 after buying an additional 53,581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,330,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

