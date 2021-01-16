Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post $222.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.10 million and the lowest is $218.83 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $260.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $830.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.44 million to $834.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $858.97 million, with estimates ranging from $846.63 million to $871.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,370,000 after acquiring an additional 175,201 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,666 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after purchasing an additional 225,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 471,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 91.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 495,680 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 326,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

