Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report sales of $52.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.50 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $50.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $206.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $206.75 million, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

LKFN stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. 62,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 163,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

