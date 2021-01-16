Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,093.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82,078 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 531.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,565,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

