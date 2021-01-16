Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.82. 91,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,687. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $90,476,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $14,759,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $11,176,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $9,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.