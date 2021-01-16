Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce sales of $431.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.31 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $441.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of AIMC traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $56.53. 567,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In other news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $147,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,174.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,233 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,280 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

