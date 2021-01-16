Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report $54.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.50 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $48.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $221.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $222.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $211.20 million, with estimates ranging from $210.40 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 102,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $814.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

