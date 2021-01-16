Brokerages Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPRX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $8,132,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. 108,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,811. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.56.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.