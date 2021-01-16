Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Brokerages predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.29. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of MBIN opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

