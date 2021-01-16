Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.28). iQIYI posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in iQIYI by 5.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

