Brokerages Anticipate Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fury Gold Mines also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fury Gold Mines.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FURY shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Beacon Securities raised Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of FURY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

