Brokerages Anticipate EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02).

EYEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 84,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,044. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,531,101 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $8,007,658.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

