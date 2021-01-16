Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.08. ExlService posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

ExlService stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 82,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,122. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $197,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,624 shares of company stock worth $8,564,464. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ExlService by 16.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $321,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

