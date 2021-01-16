Brokerages Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Endava reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

DAVA stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 28.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.