Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.09

Shares of Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 73469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

BRDCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgestone Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.