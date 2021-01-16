Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.72). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ BCLI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. 723,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,597. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 569.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

