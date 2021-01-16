BQE Water Inc. (BQE.V) (CVE:BQE) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BQE Water Inc. (BQE.V) (CVE:BQE) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$19.10 and last traded at C$19.10. 246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.24 million and a P/E ratio of 31.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

BQE Water Inc. (BQE.V) (CVE:BQE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

