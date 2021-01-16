BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th.

BP Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 87.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Shares of BPMP opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

