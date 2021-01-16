BOX Token (BOX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 64.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, BOX Token has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $273,519.97 and approximately $10.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009851 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.71 or 0.00259164 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

