Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after buying an additional 599,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 461.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 349.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $218.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $227.25.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

