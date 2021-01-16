Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $11.91 on Friday, hitting $516.10. The stock had a trading volume of 278,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,197. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.45. The stock has a market cap of $319.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

