Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $7,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,103,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $6,655,937.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,790,905.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock valued at $117,766,047. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $74.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.