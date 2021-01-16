BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Update

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BTZI opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04. BOTS has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

BOTS, Inc engages in developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. It provides chatbot that enables smarter and efficient workflows, as well as enhances brand awareness and customer engagement; and solutions based on blockchain technology to help business become more stable, profitable, and safe.

