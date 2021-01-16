Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 3,848 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.04% of Minerals Technologies worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4,457.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 212,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,147 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 271.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 120,839 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 114,988 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 588.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 99,621 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,966,099. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

