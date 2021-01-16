Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,883 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $26,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 524,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,682 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 330,236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rowe boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235 over the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

