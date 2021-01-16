Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $28,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

