Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 499 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $27,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chemed by 207.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at $11,348,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $529.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.27. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $553.38.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,246,895.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

