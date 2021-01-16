Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 3,379 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 80.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

Shares of ADI opened at $157.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $161.78. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

