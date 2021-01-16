Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 449,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $31,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,213,000 after buying an additional 232,111 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,756,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,673,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 93,634 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMBF opened at $74.24 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $173,695.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,823,495. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

