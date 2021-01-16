Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,577 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $33,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $722,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $145.41.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

