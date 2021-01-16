BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $946,392.62 and approximately $2,141.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

