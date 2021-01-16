Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boral from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Boral alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOALY opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Boral has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.