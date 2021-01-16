Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 294,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $1,742,000.

BOOT opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.