Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.54.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.
In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
BOOT opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $57.89.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.