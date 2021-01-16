Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$0.57

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.72.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.