BNP Paribas SA Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for BNP Paribas in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

BNPQY opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

