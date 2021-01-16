BMO Capital Markets Raises EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $4.00

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded EXFO from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Get EXFO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.