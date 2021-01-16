BlockStamp (BST) Market Cap Reaches $4.86 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 64.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $205.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006090 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007296 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000146 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,196,733 coins and its circulating supply is 26,653,767 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.