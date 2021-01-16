BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.58

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $16.96. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 32,498 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.