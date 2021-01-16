BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.14. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 1,136 shares traded.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

