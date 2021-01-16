BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $563,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.4% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in BlackRock by 27.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $727.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $716.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

