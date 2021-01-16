BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGF. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000.

NYSE:EGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

