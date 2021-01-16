BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 81.5% in December

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the December 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DSU opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $55,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $104,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

