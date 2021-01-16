BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 22.4%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares rose 22.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 61,388,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 18,030,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 25.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BlackBerry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 247.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 412,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

