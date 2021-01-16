BitCore (BTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $220.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $220.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.29 or 0.03347951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00396570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.03 or 0.01340026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.99 or 0.00558290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00423705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00276916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020868 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,511,017 coins and its circulating supply is 18,010,058 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

