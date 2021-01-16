Bitcoin Incognito Price Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $92,481.20 and $1,141.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

