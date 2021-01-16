BitCoen (BEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158,689.86

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $158,689.86 and approximately $1,189.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.85 or 0.00450772 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,470.93 or 0.99724630 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

