Birdchain (BIRD) Trading 121.7% Higher This Week

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Birdchain has traded up 121.7% against the US dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $508,115.85 and $319.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,173,082 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

Birdchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

